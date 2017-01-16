Obituaries
Barbara Y. Humphreys, Midtown
Barbara Y. Humphreys, age 74 of Midtown, passed away Friday January 13, 2017. She was a
member of Piney Grove Baptist Church. Employed with the Roane County Board of Education
for 46 years until her retirement in 2006. She loved Zumba and her friends. Preceded in death
by her husband Walter Humphreys, parents Carl and Virginia Young.
Survivors include:
Son and daughter in law Mike and Holly Humphreys of Sanford, MI;
Granddaughter Jordan Humphreys of Sanford, MI;
Grandson Christopher Humphreys and Alexandra Seeburger of Midland, MI;
Sister and brother in law Ginger and Roy McNally of Rockwood;
Nieces Rhonda and Mike Freeman of Spring City;
Jennifer and Dan Glass of Elizabeth City, NC;
Great nephews Blayne Glass and Christopher Freeman;
Great niece Kaitlynn Freeman.
Funeral 7pm Monday, January 16, 2017 in the Kyker Chapel with Rev. Thomas Baines officiating.
Burial 10am Tuesday at Roane Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 until
7pm Monday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston.
