Obituaries
Claude (Buddy) Winston Wright, Sr., Kingston
Claude (Buddy) Winston Wright, Sr., age 84, of Kingston passed away Friday, January 13, 2017 at Methodist Medical
Center in Oak Ridge. He was born February 22, 1932 in Harriman and was a member of Victory Baptist Church in
Kingston. On March 29, 1953 he married the love of his life, Margaret Canup Wright in Rossville, Georgia. He was a
loving husband, father and Poppy to his seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Buddy and Margaret moved to
Imperial County, California in 1960 and lived there 38 years, helping start Trinity Baptist Church. They also helped with
building 2 other churches in the valley. He loved the Lord and was a very giving person, always putting others first. He
retired in 1998 and moved back to Kingston but enjoyed traveling back to California in the winter for several years.
Buddy drove over a million miles, driving long distance freight, with the last 20 years, moving heavy equipment. He loved to travel with his wife in their motor home after retirement. He traveled in 48 states, as well as Canada & Mexico. Buddy drove a truck for Robert Sigmon, El Centro, California, Empire Equipment in Imperial, California and retired at the age of 65 from AWZ in Hemet, California. Preceded in death by his son, Scott Wright; parents, Samuel Franklin & Nora Blanche Davidson Wright; brothers, Howard, Ralph, Houston & Alvin Wright; sisters, Ruth Clark, Frances McClure & Helen Thacker; special friend, Robert Sigmon.
SURVIVORS
Devoted & Loving wife of 63 years
Margaret Canup Wright of Kingston
Sons
Michael Wright of Kingston
Rusty Wright of Cheyenne, Wyoming
Grandchildren
Jody Wright Dixon & husband, Matt of Waynesboro, TN
Joshua Wright of San Diego, CA
Justin Wright of Kingston, who was a wonderful caregiver
Sarah Wright McFalls & husband, Chris of Knoxville
Sam Wright of Kingston
Jeremy Wright of San Diego, CA
Joe Moreno of Kingston
Great-grandchildren
Audrey Neal, Mattie Dixon, Aiden Dixon, Khloe McFalls and Kameryn McFalls
Brothers
William Clyde Wright & wife, Wynema of Kingston
Sister-in-law
Mary Conley of Knoxville
Special Friends
Randall Ladd of Harriman
A host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends
The family will receive friends 5:00–7:00 pm, Friday, January 20, 2017 at Victory Baptist Church with
Celebration of Life following at 7:00 pm., in the church sanctuary with Rev. Danny Thomas and Rev. Eddie
Celebration of Life following at 7:00 pm., in the church sanctuary with Rev. Danny Thomas and Rev. Eddie
Chasteen officiating.
Fraker Funeral Home
of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.