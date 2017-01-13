BBBTV12

Claude (Buddy) Winston Wright, Sr., Kingston

Claude (Buddy) Winston Wright, Sr.age 84, of Kingston passed away Friday, January 13, 2017 at Methodist Medical 
Center in Oak Ridge.  He was born February 22, 1932 in Harriman and was a member of Victory Baptist Church in 
Kingston.  On March 29, 1953 he married the love of his life, Margaret Canup Wright in Rossville, Georgia.  He was a 
loving husband, father and Poppy to his seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.  Buddy and Margaret moved to 
Imperial County, California in 1960 and lived there 38 years, helping start Trinity Baptist Church.  They also helped with 
building 2 other churches in the valley.  He loved the Lord and was a very giving person, always putting others first.  He 
retired in 1998 and moved back to Kingston but enjoyed traveling back to California in the winter for several years.  
Buddy drove over a million miles, driving long distance freight, with the last 20 years, moving heavy equipment.  He loved to travel with his wife in their motor home after retirement.  He traveled in 48 states, as well as Canada & Mexico.  Buddy drove a truck for Robert Sigmon, El Centro, California, Empire Equipment in Imperial, California and retired at the age of 65 from AWZ in Hemet, California.  Preceded in death by his son, Scott Wright; parents, Samuel Franklin & Nora Blanche Davidson Wright; brothers, Howard, Ralph, Houston & Alvin Wright; sisters, Ruth Clark, Frances McClure & Helen Thacker; special friend, Robert Sigmon. 
 
SURVIVORS 
 
Devoted & Loving wife of 63 years 
Margaret Canup Wright of Kingston 
 
Sons 
Michael Wright of Kingston  
Rusty Wright of Cheyenne, Wyoming 
 
Grandchildren 
Jody Wright Dixon & husband, Matt of Waynesboro, TN 
Joshua Wright of San Diego, CA 
Justin Wright of Kingston, who was a wonderful caregiver 
Sarah Wright McFalls & husband, Chris of Knoxville 
Sam Wright of Kingston 
Jeremy Wright of San Diego, CA 
Joe Moreno of Kingston 
 
Great-grandchildren 
Audrey Neal, Mattie Dixon, Aiden Dixon, Khloe McFalls and Kameryn McFalls 
 
Brothers 
William Clyde Wright & wife, Wynema of Kingston 
 
Sister-in-law
Mary Conley of Knoxville
 
Special Friends 
Randall Ladd of Harriman 
 
A host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends 
 
The family will receive friends 5:00–7:00 pm, Friday, January 20, 2017 at Victory Baptist Church with 
Celebration of Life following at 7:00 pm., in the church sanctuary with Rev. Danny Thomas and Rev. Eddie 
Chasteen officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home 
of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

