Obituaries

Amy Elizabeth (Betty) Bradley, Oakdale

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Amy Elizabeth (Betty) Bradley, 94 of Brown Rd, Oakdale, TN and Wavecrest Ct., Cornelius, NC passed away Thursday, January 12, 2017. She was born September 9, 1922 in Oakdale, TN the daughter of Ida and Leonard Brown.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Harry E. Bradley Sr. She is survived by two children, Angela and husband David Franklin of Cornelius, NC and Harry E. and wife Linda Bradley of Lake Anna, Virginia, grandchildren, Nena Hooks, Alan Franklin, Brian Franklin, Troy Franklin, Chad Bradley, Tyson Bradley, 7 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.. She is also survived by two sisters and three brothers and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from10:30 till 11:30 on Tuesday, January 17 at Kyker Funeral home in Harriman, TN. Grave side service will be held at 12 noon at the Crab Orchard Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Novant Health Hospice at PO Box 33549, Charlotte, NC 28233.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

