Loretta Duncan Phillips, Oak Ridge

Loretta Duncan Phillips, age 81 of Oak Ridge, formerly of Lake City, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Loretta was born in Coal Creek on May 31, 1935 to the late Elmer and Ethel Phillips Duncan. She was a member of the New Salem Baptist Church in Clinton. Loretta enjoyed to read and spend time with her family. In addition to her parents, Loretta is preceded in death by her husband, Glen Phillips.

Survivors include:

Sons Timothy Phillips and Teri Iowa

Jeffery Phillips and Tami Indiana

Daughter Patricia VanDiunen and Gary Oak Ridge

Brothers Troy West Fraterville

Kenneth Duncan Briceville

Sister Darles Foster Medford

Grandchildren Jenifer, Amanda, Jeffery Jr., Jessica, Emily, Justin, Jeremy

Joshua, Brittney, Brieann, Brooklan, Kevin, and Bryan

13 Great Grandchildren

And several nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 – 7:00 PM Friday, January 13, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM Friday, January 13, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenny Rains officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 10:15 AM to go in procession to Leach Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

