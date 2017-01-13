BBBTV12

Loretta Duncan Phillips, Oak Ridge

Loretta Duncan Phillips, age 81 of Oak Ridge, formerly of Lake City, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Loretta was born in Coal Creek on May 31, 1935 to the late Elmer and Ethel Phillips Duncan. She was a member of the New Salem Baptist Church in Clinton. Loretta enjoyed to read and spend time with her family. In addition to her parents, Loretta is preceded in death by her husband, Glen Phillips.
Survivors include:
 
Sons                                       Timothy Phillips and Teri                                      Iowa
                                                Jeffery Phillips and Tami                                      Indiana
Daughter                              Patricia VanDiunen and Gary                             Oak Ridge
Brothers                                Troy West                                                                 Fraterville
                                                Kenneth Duncan                                                    Briceville
Sister                                      Darles Foster                                                           Medford
Grandchildren                     Jenifer, Amanda, Jeffery Jr., Jessica, Emily, Justin, Jeremy
                                                Joshua, Brittney, Brieann, Brooklan, Kevin, and Bryan
13 Great Grandchildren
And several nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.
 
Visitation: 5:00 – 7:00 PM Friday, January 13, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 7:00 PM Friday, January 13, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenny Rains officiating.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 10:15 AM to go in procession to Leach Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

