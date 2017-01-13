Obituaries

Gerald “Jerry” Loden, Harriman

Gerald “Jerry” Loden, age 72, of Harriman passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born April 29, 1944 in Harriman and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. Jerry was a member of Midtown United Methodist Church. He was a United States Navy veteran who served his country proudly. After being in the military, he was a truck driver for Scottish Inns here in Kingston and had also worked for Greens Construction in Dayton, Tennessee. Jerry was an avid Nascar fan and also enjoyed fishing when his health would permit it. Preceded in death by his parents, Harvey & Mae Lemons Loden; brother, Michael Loden.

SURVIVORS: Brothers Claude Loden of Harriman Vic Loden & wife, Cindy of Rockwood David Loden of Harriman Sisters Linda Banks & husband, Lester of Harriman Sue Winters of Kingston Ruby Platell & husband, John of Sumter, SC Barbara Campbell & husband, Paul of Oliver Springs Jean Walden & husband, Pete of Harriman A host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 5:00–6:00 pm, Monday, January 16, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with Celebration of Life following at 6:00 pm., in the chapel with Rev. Larry Bolden officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN., 37763. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

