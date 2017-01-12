Obituaries
Gerald “Jerry” Loden, Harriman
Gerald “Jerry” Loden, age 72, of Harriman passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Park West Medical Center in
Knoxville. He was born April 29, 1944 in Harriman and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. Jerry was a member of
Midtown United Methodist Church. He was a United States Navy veteran who served his country proudly. After being in
the military, he was a truck driver for Schottish Inns here in Kingston and had also worked for Greens Construction in
Dayton, Tennessee. Jerry was an avid Nascar fan and also enjoyed fishing when his health would permit it. Preceded in
death by his parents, Harvey & Mae Lemons Loden; brother, Michael Loden.
SURVIVORS
BrothersClaude Loden of Harriman
Vic Loden & wife, Cindy of Rockwood
David Loden of Harriman
SistersLinda Banks & husband, Lester of Harriman
Sue Winters of Kingston
Ruby Platell & husband, John of Sumpter, SC
Barbara Campbell & husband, Paul of Oliver Springs
Jean Walden & husband, Pete of Harriman
A host of extended family and friends
Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced as soon as the information becomes available.
Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in
charge of all the arrangements.