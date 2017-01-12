Gerald “Jerry” Loden, Harriman

Gerald “ Jerry ” Loden , age 72 , of Harriman passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Park West Medical Center in

Knoxville. He was born April 29, 1944 in Harriman and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. Jerry was a member of

Midtown United Methodist Church. He was a United States Navy veteran who served his country proudly. After being in

the military, he was a truck driver for Schottish Inns here in Kingston and had also worked for Greens Construction in

Dayton, Tennessee. Jerry was an avid Nascar fan and also enjoyed fishing when his health would permit it. Preceded in