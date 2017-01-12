BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Gerald “Jerry” Loden, Harriman

Obituaries

Gerald “Jerry” Loden, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Gerald Jerry Lodenage 72, of Harriman passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Park West Medical Center in 
Knoxville.  He was born April 29, 1944 in Harriman and was a lifelong resident of Roane County.  Jerry was a member of 
Midtown United Methodist Church.  He was a United States Navy veteran who served his country proudly.  After being in 
the military, he was a truck driver for Schottish Inns here in Kingston and had also worked for Greens Construction in 
Dayton, Tennessee.  Jerry was an avid Nascar fan and also enjoyed fishing when his health would permit it.  Preceded in 
death by his parents, Harvey & Mae Lemons Loden; brother, Michael Loden. 
 
SURVIVORS 
 
BrothersClaude Loden of Harriman 
Vic Loden & wife, Cindy of Rockwood 
David Loden of Harriman 
 
SistersLinda Banks & husband, Lester of Harriman 
Sue Winters of Kingston 
Ruby Platell & husband, John of Sumpter, SC 
Barbara Campbell & husband, Paul of Oliver Springs 
Jean Walden & husband, Pete of Harriman  
 
A host of extended family and friends 
 
Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced as soon as the information becomes available. 
Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in 
charge of all the arrangements.

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: