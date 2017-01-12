Obituaries
Margie Ann Russell, Rockwood (formerly of Cleveland, TN)
Margie Ann Russell, age 72 of Rockwood, Tennessee (formerly of Cleveland, Tennessee) passed away on
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Tennova Specialty Hospital, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Margie was of the
Methodist Faith. She was a Retired Textile Worker. Most of All, she was a Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister,
and Friend. She was preceded in death by Parents: William (Bill) & Nell Cooper; Sister: Polly McNelly.
She is survived by:
Sons: Mark Burnette (Pam) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Pat Burnette of Cleveland, Tennessee
3 Grandchildren: Lyndsey Freeman, Nathan Burnette (Heather) , and Bryson Burnette all of Cleveland, Tennessee
3 Great-Grandchildren: Kylie, Joclyn, and Aubrey
Sisters: Merry Sue Norman of Rockwood, Tennessee
Judy Duncan of Rockwood, Tennessee
Special Nieces and Nephews
Arrangements are as Follows: Private Family Memorial Services are to be held at a Later Date.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Margie Ann Russell