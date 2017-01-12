BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Margie Ann Russell, Rockwood (formerly of Cleveland, TN)

Obituaries

Margie Ann Russell, Rockwood (formerly of Cleveland, TN)

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Margie Ann Russell, age 72 of Rockwood, Tennessee (formerly of Cleveland, Tennessee) passed away on 
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Tennova Specialty Hospital, in Knoxville, Tennessee.  Margie was of the 
Methodist Faith. She was a Retired Textile Worker. Most of All, she was a Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, 
and Friend.  She was preceded in death by Parents: William (Bill) & Nell Cooper; Sister: Polly McNelly. 
She is survived by: 
Sons: Mark Burnette (Pam) of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Pat Burnette of Cleveland, Tennessee 
3 Grandchildren: Lyndsey Freeman, Nathan Burnette (Heather) , and Bryson Burnette all of Cleveland, Tennessee 
3 Great-Grandchildren: Kylie, Joclyn, and Aubrey 
Sisters: Merry Sue Norman of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Judy Duncan of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Special Nieces and Nephews 
Arrangements are as Follows: Private Family Memorial Services are to be held at a Later Date.  
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Margie Ann Russell

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: