Billy Eugene Grant, Rockwood

Billy Eugene Grant, age 36 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on January 6, 2016 at Roane Medical Center 
in Harriman, Tennessee.  He was a Member of the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.  Billy was preceded in death by 
Sister: Amanda Grant; Paternal Grandparents: Arthur & Dorothy Grant; Maternal Grandparents: John & Betty 
Rucker 
He is survived by: 
Parents: Roger & Vickie Grant of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Uncles: Bobby Grant (Karen) of Rockwood, Tennessee 
A.T. Grant (Carolyn) of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Aunts: Sherry Grant of Ozone, Tennessee 
Brenda Oldham of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Carolyn Harrell of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Host of Cousins, and Other Extended Family Member 
Arrangements are as Follows: Friday, January 13, 2017, Family will meet at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood 
for Graveside Services at 1:00pm, Rev. Mike Nelson, Officiating.   
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Billy Eugene Grant 

