Obituaries
Billy Eugene Grant, Rockwood
Billy Eugene Grant, age 36 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on January 6, 2016 at Roane Medical Center
in Harriman, Tennessee. He was a Member of the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Billy was preceded in death by
Sister: Amanda Grant; Paternal Grandparents: Arthur & Dorothy Grant; Maternal Grandparents: John & Betty
Rucker
He is survived by:
Parents: Roger & Vickie Grant of Rockwood, Tennessee
Uncles: Bobby Grant (Karen) of Rockwood, Tennessee
A.T. Grant (Carolyn) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Aunts: Sherry Grant of Ozone, Tennessee
Brenda Oldham of Rockwood, Tennessee
Carolyn Harrell of Rockwood, Tennessee
Host of Cousins, and Other Extended Family Member
Arrangements are as Follows: Friday, January 13, 2017, Family will meet at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood
for Graveside Services at 1:00pm, Rev. Mike Nelson, Officiating.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Billy Eugene Grant