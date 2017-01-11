Obituaries
Amanda L. Grant Curry, Rockwood
Amanda L. Grant Curry, age 33 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at U. T.
Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was a Member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Amanda was preceded
in death by: Brother: Billy E. Grant; Paternal Grandparents: Arthur & Dorothy Grant; Maternal Grandparents:
John & Betty Rucker.
She is survived by:
Husband: James Curry of Rockwood, Tennessee
Sons: Waylon & Johnny Grant
Daughter: Elly Mae Curry
Parents: Roger & Vickie Grant of Rockwood, Tennessee
Uncles: Bobby Grant (Karen) of Rockwood, Tennessee
A.T. Grant (Carolyn) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Aunts: Sherry Grant of Ozone, Tennessee
Brenda Oldham of Rockwood, Tennessee
Carolyn Harrell of Rockwood, Tennessee
Host of Cousins and Other Extended Family Members
Arrangements are as Follows: Friday, January 13, 2017, Family and Friends will meet at Oak Grove Cemetery in
Rockwood for Graveside services at 1:00pm, with Rev. Mike Nelson, Officiating.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Amanda L. Grant Curry.