BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Amanda L. Grant Curry, Rockwood

Obituaries

Amanda L. Grant Curry, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Amanda L. Grant Curry, age 33 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at U. T. 
Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was a Member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.  Amanda was preceded 
in death by: Brother: Billy E. Grant; Paternal Grandparents: Arthur & Dorothy Grant; Maternal Grandparents: 
John & Betty Rucker. 
She is survived by: 
Husband: James Curry of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Sons: Waylon & Johnny Grant 
Daughter: Elly Mae Curry 
Parents: Roger & Vickie Grant of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Uncles: Bobby Grant (Karen) of Rockwood, Tennessee 
A.T. Grant (Carolyn) of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Aunts: Sherry Grant of Ozone, Tennessee 
Brenda Oldham of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Carolyn Harrell of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Host of Cousins and Other Extended Family Members 
Arrangements are as FollowsFriday, January 13, 2017, Family and Friends will meet at Oak Grove Cemetery in 
Rockwood for Graveside services at 1:00pm, with Rev. Mike Nelson, Officiating.   
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Amanda L. Grant Curry. 

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: