Betty Ann Phillips, Harriman

Betty Ann Phillips, age 77, a resident of Harriman passed away, Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at her home in Harriman, TN. She was born October 31, 1939 in Knoxville and moved to this area in 1977. She had worked in the Medical Personnel Pool as a nurse, retiring in 1982.

Mrs. Phillips is preceded in death by her husband; Andy P. Phillips; by her son, David Mitchell; by parents, James & Ida Connatser Russell; by brothers, William “Bill” Russell and Jimmy Russell; by sisters, Margaret Vaughn and Barbara Price.

She is survived by her children; Phyllis Townsend of Evansville, Indiana, Juanita Ward of Rockwood, James A. Mitchell and wife Melisa of Knoxville, Linda Haun of Branson, Missouri, Mary Doney and husband Ted of Harriman, Brenda Coppock and husband Richard of Kimberling City, Missouri and Lisa McGowan of Knoxville; by 19 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren; by brother, John Eugene Russell and wife Carla of San Antonio, Texas; by sister Nina Thompson of Sweetwater, TN, host of nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends, Thursday, January 12, 2017 between the hours of 12:00pm – 2:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home, with funeral to follow in the chapel at 2:00pm with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. Burial and graveside service will follow at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Phillips family, and an online guestbook is available at www.sharpfh.com.

