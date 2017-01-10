Terry Steve Kennedy, Sr., Harriman

BBBTV12

Terry Steve Kennedy, Sr., age 69, of Harriman, was called to his eternal home on Monday, 
January 9, 2017, at his home.  He was of Baptist faith and a Devout Christian.  Steve was a 
retired carpenter from Local 50.  He is preceded in death by parents, Marshall & Ilene 
Kennedy; sisters, Linda Ellison & Gail Chesser; and brother, Eddie Kennedy. 
 
Steve is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janice Kennedy of Harriman; sons and 
daughters-in-law, Terry Kennedy and Rita Shaw, Bryan & Mitzi Kennedy, and Michael & 
Miranda Kennedy all of Harriman; grandchildren, Michelle Langley of Knoxville, 
Christopher, Jesse, Raegan & Conner Kennedy all of Harriman, and Casey & Taylor Wilson 
of Harriman; brothers, Stan & MacArthur Kennedy of Harriman; and several nieces, 
nephews and close friends.   
 
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 12, 2017, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., at Clax Gap 
Baptist Church with funeral following at 8 p.m., Brother Sam Loy officiating.  Graveside 
service will be held Friday, January 13, 2017, 2 p.m., at Clax Gap Baptist Church Cemetery 
with Brother Stanley Kennedy officiating.  Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the 
Kennedy family.  
