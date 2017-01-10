Obituaries
Terry Steve Kennedy, Sr., Harriman
January 9, 2017, at his home. He was of Baptist faith and a Devout Christian. Steve was a
retired carpenter from Local 50. He is preceded in death by parents, Marshall & Ilene
Kennedy; sisters, Linda Ellison & Gail Chesser; and brother, Eddie Kennedy.
Steve is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janice Kennedy of Harriman; sons and
daughters-in-law, Terry Kennedy and Rita Shaw, Bryan & Mitzi Kennedy, and Michael &
Miranda Kennedy all of Harriman; grandchildren, Michelle Langley of Knoxville,
Christopher, Jesse, Raegan & Conner Kennedy all of Harriman, and Casey & Taylor Wilson
of Harriman; brothers, Stan & MacArthur Kennedy of Harriman; and several nieces,
nephews and close friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 12, 2017, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., at Clax Gap
Baptist Church with funeral following at 8 p.m., Brother Sam Loy officiating. Graveside
service will be held Friday, January 13, 2017, 2 p.m., at Clax Gap Baptist Church Cemetery
with Brother Stanley Kennedy officiating. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the
Kennedy family.
www.kykerfuneralhomes.