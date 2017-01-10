Obituaries
Eddie A. Riggs, Heiskell
Eddie A. Riggs, age 64 of Heiskell passed away on January 10, 2017. Eddie was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and was born April 4, 1952 to the late Henry and Azilee Riggs. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his sister, Thelma Jean Russell.
He is survived by:
Loving wife of 44 years… Linda Riggs
Sons…………………….. Joseph & wife Kristie Riggs
James and Charles Riggs
Sisters………………….. Johnnie Johnson
Gertie Brummitt King
Brothers………………. Bobby & wife Paula Riggs
Henry Riggs Jr. & Janet
7 Grandchildren…. Jesse, Ashlee, Austin, Brady, Jaden, Annie & Lilly
The family will have a 4:00 pm graveside service at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to The Gideons International. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.
