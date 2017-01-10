Obituaries

Eddie A. Riggs, Heiskell

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Eddie A. Riggs, age 64 of Heiskell passed away on January 10, 2017. Eddie was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and was born April 4, 1952 to the late Henry and Azilee Riggs. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his sister, Thelma Jean Russell.

He is survived by:

Loving wife of 44 years… Linda Riggs

Sons…………………….. Joseph & wife Kristie Riggs

James and Charles Riggs

Sisters………………….. Johnnie Johnson

Gertie Brummitt King

Brothers………………. Bobby & wife Paula Riggs

Henry Riggs Jr. & Janet

7 Grandchildren…. Jesse, Ashlee, Austin, Brady, Jaden, Annie & Lilly

The family will have a 4:00 pm graveside service at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to The Gideons International. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

