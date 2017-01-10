Obituaries

Gladys Vann Holland, Oliver Springs

Posted on

Our Elegant Lady, Mrs. Gladys Vann Holland, age 83, passed away Monday, January 9, 2017 at her home after a long battle with dementia.

She was born February 24, 1933 in Fountain City, TN. She lived in Oliver Springs since early childhood, where she was a homemaker. She was a member of Beech Park Baptist Church.

Mrs. Holland is preceded in death by her parents; Harry Vann, Sr. & Mammie Randles; by twin daughters, Cecilia and Celeste Holland; by brother, Harry Vann, Jr.; by sisters, Jessie Powell & Nola Marie Vann; by mother in law, Lydia Holland.

She is survived by her husband; Cecil Holland of Oliver Springs, TN, by son; Terry Holland and wife Jane of Oliver Springs, TN, by daughter; Kim Holland Tuggle of Oliver Springs, TN; by special sister in law Gayle Vann, and relatives in Jackson, TN; by 8 grand children and 8 great grand children; by special friends, including lifetime friends, Elsie Gilliam and Pat Lassatier and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family. Special thanks to Debbie and Care givers at Nana Pop-Ins and Amediysis.

The family will receive friends, Wednesday, January 11, 2017 between the hours of 6:00pm -8:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home, with funeral to follow in the chapel with Pastor Charles Kelly officiating at 8:00pm. Burial and graveside will be held, Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 11:00am at Oliver Springs Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Holland family, and an online guestbook is available at www.sharpfh.com.

