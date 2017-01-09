Obituaries
Larry Dwight Lawrence Sr., Clinton
Larry Dwight Lawrence Sr., age 73 of Clinton, formerly of Fortville, IN passed away at Methodist Medical Center on Sunday, January 8, 2017. Larry enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing and was an avid outdoors man. He graduated from Lawrence Central High School and went on to retire from Western Electric Company where he was a pipe fitter. In his free time he loved painting and writing poetry. He never met a stranger and loved his family. Larry was preceded in death by his father Duward D. York, his grandparents and a grandchild Oma Lee Lawrence.
He is survived by:
His loving wife of 53 years….. Nancy Lawrence
Mother….. Vesta York
Children….. Larry D. Lawrence II and wife Robin
Michelle R. Danielson
Jason A. Lawrence and wife Louann
Brother….. Terry Lynn York and wife Sherry
Uncle….. Wilbur Kendall and wife Betty
Aunt….. Maxine Lydick
Grandchildren….. Kari, Veronica, Larry III, Steven, Devin, Katelyn and Miranda
11 Great-grandchildren
The family will receive friends from 5-7PM on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM.