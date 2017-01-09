Obituaries

William A. “Bill” Walker, Knoxville

William A. “Bill” Walker, age 85 of Knoxville a wonderful husband, father and brother passed away at his home on January 5, 2017. He retired from Oak Ridge X-10 after 31 years and again from DeRoyal in Powell after 26 years. Bill was a veteran of the United States Army and was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mayme Walker.

He is survived by:

Loving wife of 61 years…………… Betty Fraker Walker

Son…………………… Chuck Walker of Knoxville

Twin sister…………………. Wilma Walker Rau of Knoxville

Sister………………………….. Marie Walker Henderson of Tullahoma

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at South Clinton Baptist Church. His funeral service will follow with Rev. Roger Pugh and Rev. Henry Lenoir officiating. Bill’s graveside service will be 10:00 am, Wednesday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

