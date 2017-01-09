Gene Robert Horner, Lake City

Gene Robert Horner, age 81, of Lake City, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at his residence. Gene was born on June 5, 1935 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late H.H. and Maude Guyton Horner. Gene worked for the Tennessee Valley Authority and served in the United States Army between the years of 1958 and 1961. He was a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church in Lake City. He loved his church and his church family. Gene enjoyed woodworking as his hobby. In addition to his parents, Gene is preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Leinart. age 81, of Lake City, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at his residence. Gene was born on June 5, 1935 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late H.H. and Maude Guyton Horner. Gene worked for the Tennessee Valley Authority and served in the United States Army between the years of 1958 and 1961. He was a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church in Lake City. He loved his church and his church family. Gene enjoyed woodworking as his hobby. In addition to his parents, Gene is preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Leinart. Survivors include: Wife Mary Sue Horner Lake City Daughter Cynthia Arnold and Scott Farragut Grandchild Hannah Noelle Arnold Farragut Brother Kelly Horner Powell And several nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends. Visitation: 5:00 – 7:00 PM Monday, January 9, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City. Funeral Service: 7:00 PM Monday, January 9, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Norton officiating. Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 1:15 PM to go in procession to Leach Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee for a 2:00 PM graveside service. You can also visit Gene’s Guestbook at: www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.