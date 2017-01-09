Obituaries
Wanda June Myers Weaver, Knoxville, formerly of Kingston
Wanda June Myers Weaver, age 84 of Knoxville, formerly of Kingston passed away Friday January
6, 2017 at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. She was born in Kingston and lived in the
Paint Rock Community for 70 plus years. She was a homemaker and enjoyed reading her Bible
and listening to gospel music. Preceded in death by parents Jim and Feby Myers; husband James
A. Weaver; daughter Wanda S. Walden and grandson Carl J. Walden.
Survivors include:
Son and daughter in law Gary R. and Dottie Sparks Weaver of Indiana;
Son in law James T. Walden of Harriman;
7 grandchildren;
13 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside service 11am Tuesday January 9, 2016 at Tennessee Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Ted
Halcomb officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7pm Monday at the Kyker
Funeral Home in Kingston.