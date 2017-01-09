Obituaries

Teresa Jean Bolinger, Lake City

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Teresa Jean Bolinger, age 54, formerly of Lake City, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2017. She was born on March 4, 1962 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late William Ralph and Iva Jean Bullock Bolinger. Teresa loved her family, friends ,and life itself. Teresa’s hobbies included caring for her beloved cats and reading. In addition to her parents, Teresa is preceded in death by her brother Billy Bolinger Jr., and her beloved aunt Mary Lou Green.

Survivors include:

Sister Linda Bolinger Rhea Lake City

Brother Jack Bolinger and wife Aimee Norris

Sister in Law Joyce Franklin Bolinger Powell

Nephews Andy Bolinger and wife Denise Johnson City

Justin Rhea Lake City

Jackson and Gavin Bolinger Norris

Will Bolinger Johnson City

Nieces Jenny Cook Lake City

Madeline Bolinger Johnson City

Hannah Bolinger Norris

Great Nieces Morgan, Taylor, Katherine, and Ashley Oak Ridge

And several other family members and friends.

Teresa was loved by many and will be missed by all.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

You can also visit Teresa’s Guestbook at :www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

