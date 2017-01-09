BBBTV12

Teresa Jean Bolinger, Lake City

Teresa Jean Bolinger, age 54, formerly of Lake City, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2017. She was born on March 4, 1962 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late William Ralph and Iva Jean Bullock Bolinger. Teresa loved her family, friends ,and life itself.  Teresa’s hobbies included caring for her beloved cats and reading. In addition to her parents, Teresa is preceded in death by her brother Billy Bolinger Jr., and her beloved aunt Mary Lou Green.
Survivors include:
 
Sister                                    Linda Bolinger Rhea                                                         Lake City
Brother                                 Jack Bolinger and wife Aimee                                          Norris
Sister in Law                        Joyce Franklin Bolinger                                                    Powell
Nephews                              Andy Bolinger and wife Denise                                        Johnson City
                                             Justin Rhea                                                                       Lake City
                                             Jackson and Gavin Bolinger                                             Norris
                                             Will Bolinger                                                                       Johnson City
Nieces                                  Jenny Cook                                                                      Lake City
                                              Madeline Bolinger                                                            Johnson City
                                              Hannah Bolinger                                                              Norris
Great Nieces                        Morgan, Taylor, Katherine, and Ashley                             Oak Ridge
And several other family members and friends.
Teresa was loved by many and will be missed by all.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
 
You can also visit Teresa’s Guestbook at :www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
 
 Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

