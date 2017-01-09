Obituaries
Teresa Jean Bolinger, Lake City
Teresa Jean Bolinger, age 54, formerly of Lake City, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2017. She was born on March 4, 1962 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late William Ralph and Iva Jean Bullock Bolinger. Teresa loved her family, friends ,and life itself. Teresa’s hobbies included caring for her beloved cats and reading. In addition to her parents, Teresa is preceded in death by her brother Billy Bolinger Jr., and her beloved aunt Mary Lou Green.
Survivors include:
Sister Linda Bolinger Rhea Lake City
Brother Jack Bolinger and wife Aimee Norris
Sister in Law Joyce Franklin Bolinger Powell
Nephews Andy Bolinger and wife Denise Johnson City
Justin Rhea Lake City
Jackson and Gavin Bolinger Norris
Will Bolinger Johnson City
Nieces Jenny Cook Lake City
Madeline Bolinger Johnson City
Hannah Bolinger Norris
Great Nieces Morgan, Taylor, Katherine, and Ashley Oak Ridge
And several other family members and friends.
Teresa was loved by many and will be missed by all.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
You can also visit Teresa’s Guestbook at :www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.