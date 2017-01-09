Dorothy Bogue, Clinton

Dorothy Bogue, age 75 of Clinton, TN passed away on Friday, January 6, 2016 at her home in Clinton. She was a member of Eagle Bend Apostolic Church in Clinton. Dorothy was very generous and would rather give than receive. She loved her family, the outdoors, traveling across the United States, plants, and gardening. Dorothy never met a stranger. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Frances Longoria, son-in-law, Wayne Somers, and granddaughter, Kacie Somers.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 54 years, Walter Bogue of Cli,nton; daughters, Alisa Puckett & Henry of Claxton, Sheryl Somers of Alabama, Michele Adsit of Alabama, and Christine Boyd & Jeff of Tennessee; brothers, Buddy Longoria of Ohio, David Longoria of Alabama and Michael Longoria of Alaska; sisters, Carol Korody of Missouri, Judy Bear of Illinois and Linda Beacham of Alabama; 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 3 on the way.

Dorothy’s family will receive her friends on Saturday, January 14, 2017 from 2:00pm-3:00pm at Eagle Bend Apostolic Church in Clinton, TN with her Celebration of Life following at 3:00pm with Rev. David Triplett and Bro. Robert Jones officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Jones Mortuary.