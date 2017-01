Featured

BREAKING NEWS: Deadly 2-Car Accident in Rockwood

Featured, News

Breaking news out of Rockwood around 4:00 this afternoon. A two car crash on Kingston Ave just passed the Methodist Church has resulted in one fatality following a fiery head on collision. The road will remain closed an undetermined amount of time. More details as it becomes available.

