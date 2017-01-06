Obituaries

Martha Burris, Clinton

Martha Burris, age 87 of Clinton passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at The Waters of Clinton. She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Burris; parents, Melton and Jane Byrge; sister, Frankie Bunch.

She is survived by:

Daughters…………. Betty & husband David Mings of Clinton

Otella & husband Carl Seeber of Clinton

Mary Lou Carter of Clinton

Sons……………… Jackie Burris of Clinton

Steve Burris of Clinton

Brother…………. Luther Byrge of Clinton

Several grandchildren and great grandchildren

The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 pm, Tuesday at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her graveside service will follow at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

