Obituaries
Martha Burris, Clinton
Martha Burris, age 87 of Clinton passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at The Waters of Clinton. She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Burris; parents, Melton and Jane Byrge; sister, Frankie Bunch.
She is survived by:
Daughters…………. Betty & husband David Mings of Clinton
Otella & husband Carl Seeber of Clinton
Mary Lou Carter of Clinton
Sons……………… Jackie Burris of Clinton
Steve Burris of Clinton
Brother…………. Luther Byrge of Clinton
Several grandchildren and great grandchildren
The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 pm, Tuesday at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her graveside service will follow at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.
holleygamble.com