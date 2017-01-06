Obituaries

Bethany Jill Woods, Heiskell

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Bethany Jill Woods, age 43 of Heiskell departed this life peacefully on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at her residence. Throughout her life Bethany loved to sing but most of all spending time with her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Floyd & Ann Lay of Kingston. Bethany accepted Christ as her Savior at the age of 12.

She is survived by:

Her devoted and loving husband of 16 years, James E Woods, Jr.

Sons: Drew Mefford & wife Madison of Clinton

Tyler and Sydney Woods of Clinton

Joshua Woods of Clinton

Parents.. Rev. Rick & Jill Duncan of Kingston

Sister.. Rickah Herrell & husband Troy and their daughter Malena Grace of Kingston

Grandparents.. Rev. Clarence & Jane Duncan of LaFollette

Aunt & uncle… Karen and John Mayton and daughters Rachel Schrimsher & Layci of Lenoir City

Father & Mother-in-law. Rev. Jim & Dianne Woods of Heiskell

Sister-in-laws.. Daphne & husband Sam McDaniel and her daughter Peyton Stokes of Clinton

Chrissy & husband Shawn Norris and their daughters, Keeghan and Eden of Heiskell

Brother-in-law.. Thomas Woods & daughter, Yazmin of Oak Ridge.

An immeasurable host of friends and loved ones who were blessed to know her while she was here on earth.

The family cannot express in words how much they appreciate the love, friendship, and care given by Dianne Woods during Bethany’s recent illness. The family would also like to thank the physicians and nurses for their exceptional care.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Sunday, January 8, 2016 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services following in the chapel. Her graveside will be at 2:00 pm on Monday, January 9 at the Humphrey Cemetery. Services will be conducted by Rev. Jim Woods and Rev. Wesley Duncan. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. In lieu of flowers the families request donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to help aid in the search for a cure to the disease she so bravely battled for 33 years. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

