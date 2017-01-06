Obituaries
Charles Thomas Edwards, Harriman
Charles Thomas Edwards of Harriman, TN, passed away on January 4, 2017. He was preceded in death by
his parents Vois and Mary Ellen Edwards and an infant brother. He is survived by his wife, Linda Edwards
and her daughter, Kelley Wright.
Also surviving are his brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Darlene Edwards, nephew and wife, “Skipper”
and Helen Edwards, nieces and husbands, Christy and Mike Capps and Ginger and Roger Gordy, and ten
great-nieces and nephews. Also surviving are cousins Rick and Linda Loux of Naples, FL. Charles loved his
family dearly and his brother was his best friend forever.
Charles served eight years on Rockwood City Council and four years as a Roane County Commissioner. He
also served as Vice-Mayor of the City of Rockwood and Chairman of the Board of Rockwood Electric
Utility. He enjoyed serving the people of Rockwood as a United States Postal Service letter carrier for thirty four
years. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War era.
A gravesite gathering was held at Roane Memorial Gardens with Fellowship Baptist Church Pastor Bret
Pallotta graciously helping the family and loved ones say their last goodbyes to an unselfish, loving, and
precious child of God. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman in charge of arrangements. Online condolences
may be left at www.kykerfuneralhomes.com.