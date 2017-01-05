Obituaries
Beulah Payne Spurling, Rockwood
Mrs. Beulah Payne Spurling, age 81 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away at Parkwest Medical Center on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. Mrs. Spurling was a Member of First Baptist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee; she was retired from Roane State Community College as a Financial Aid Officer. She was a member of the Red Hat
Society. Beulah loved the outdoors and was an avid bowler. Above all she was a Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Friend to all. She is preceded in death by Parents: Ted & Nola Payne; Husband: William E. (Bill) Spurling; Brothers: Alvin Payne and Bailey Payne
She is survived by:
Daughter: Alicia Spurling of Rockwood, Tennessee
Son: Tim Spurling (Nancy) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Grandson: Joshua Spurling of Rockwood, Tennessee
Sister: Anna Laura Grindle (Bobby) of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Sister-in-laws: Betty Payne of Spring City, Tennessee
Emily Brock (Bob) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Carol Wright of Harriman, Tennessee
Peggy Sexton of Harriman, Tennessee
Ann Cameron (Joe) of Cookeville, Tennessee
Brother-in-laws: Jack Spurling (Eula) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Tom Spurling (Helen) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Several Nieces and Nephews
Many Friends in the Rockwood and Roane County Communities
Arrangements are as Follows: Cremation Services are planned; A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at
a Late Date. In Lieu of Flowers, To Honor Beulah, Family suggests that Memorials be sent to First Baptist Church
(Bread of Life) Program, P.O. Box #54, Rockwood, Tennessee 37854 or Roane State Foundation, 276 Patton Lane,
Harriman, Tennessee 37748.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Beulah Payne Spurling