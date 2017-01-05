BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Beulah Payne Spurling, Rockwood

Obituaries

Beulah Payne Spurling, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Mrs. Beulah Payne Spurling, age 81 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away at Parkwest Medical Center on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.  Mrs. Spurling was a Member of First Baptist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee; she was retired from Roane State Community College as a Financial Aid Officer. She was a member of the Red Hat 
Society.  Beulah loved the outdoors and was an avid bowler.  Above all she was a Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Friend to all.  She is preceded in death by Parents: Ted & Nola Payne; Husband: William E. (Bill) Spurling; Brothers: Alvin Payne and Bailey Payne 
She is survived by: 
Daughter: Alicia Spurling of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Son: Tim Spurling (Nancy) of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Grandson: Joshua Spurling of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Sister: Anna Laura Grindle (Bobby) of Chattanooga, Tennessee 
Sister-in-laws: Betty Payne of Spring City, Tennessee 
Emily Brock (Bob) of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Carol Wright of Harriman, Tennessee 
Peggy Sexton of Harriman, Tennessee 
Ann Cameron (Joe) of Cookeville, Tennessee 
Brother-in-laws: Jack Spurling (Eula) of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Tom Spurling (Helen) of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Several Nieces and Nephews  
Many Friends in the Rockwood and Roane County Communities 
Arrangements are as Follows: Cremation Services are planned; A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at 
a Late Date. In Lieu of Flowers, To Honor Beulah, Family suggests that Memorials be sent to First Baptist Church 
(Bread of Life) Program, P.O. Box #54, Rockwood, Tennessee 37854 or Roane State Foundation, 276 Patton Lane, 
Harriman, Tennessee 37748.  
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Beulah Payne Spurling 

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: