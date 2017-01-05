Obituaries
Ilda Cox, Rockwood
Mrs. Ilda Cox, age 94 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Parkwest
Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Mrs. Cox was a member of Nazarene Church. She is preceded in death
by her parents, Claude and Goldie Bennett Barth; husband, Shelby G. Cox; son, Shelby R. Cox; granddaughter,
Donna Cox.
Survivors include:
Sons: Kuhrman Cox (Royece) of Vickburg, MS
Norman Cox (Zilpha) of LaVergn, TN
Daughters: Claudine Cox Roberts of Rockwood, TN
5 Grandchildren
Several Great Grandchildren
Interment and burial will be held on Friday, January 13, 2017 at 2:00pm in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood,
Tennessee. Cremation arrangements have been made for Mrs. Ilda Cox. Evans Mortuary is serving the family
of Mrs. Ilda Cox.