Ilda Cox, Rockwood

Mrs. Ilda Cox, age 94 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Parkwest 
Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.  Mrs. Cox was a member of Nazarene Church.  She is preceded in death 
by her parents, Claude and Goldie Bennett Barth; husband, Shelby G. Cox; son, Shelby R. Cox; granddaughter, 
Donna Cox. 
 
Survivors include: 
Sons: Kuhrman Cox (Royece) of Vickburg, MS 
Norman Cox (Zilpha) of LaVergn, TN 
Daughters: Claudine Cox Roberts of Rockwood, TN 
5 Grandchildren 
Several Great Grandchildren 
 
Interment and burial will be held on Friday, January 13, 2017 at 2:00pm in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood, 
Tennessee.  Cremation arrangements have been made for Mrs. Ilda Cox.  Evans Mortuary is serving the family 
of Mrs. Ilda Cox.

