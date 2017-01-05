Obituaries

Dennis Seeber, Clinton

Dennis Seeber, age 80 of Clinton passed away on January 3, 2017 at West Hills Health and Rehab. Dennis was a member of Clinch River Baptist Church and retired from Clinton Utilities Board as a dispatcher after 40 years of service. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Preceded in death by his parents, Sherman Fletcher and Gladys Seeber.

He is survived by:

Loving wife………….. Bessie Elliott Seeber of Clinton

Daughter……………… Kendra Cooney of Clinton

Sons…………………….. Guy Lawrence Seeber of Clinton

Dennis “Kevin” Seeber & wife Lesia of Caryville

Grandchildren……….. Jacob Seeber, Casey Seeber, Laura Cooney,

and Jenna Cooney

Brothers……………. Rev. Kenneth Seeber of Lake City

J.G. Seeber of Clinton

The family will have a memorial service 5:00 pm, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with Rev. Kenneth Seeber officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Clinch River Baptist Church, 404 Cane Creek Road, Rocky Top, TN 37769. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

