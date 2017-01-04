Obituaries

Mary Carter, Clinton

Mary Carter, age 91 of Clinton, passed away on January 4, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center. Mary retired from Acres Moving & Storage as a packer. Preceded in death by her husband, Cornelius Carter; parents, Samuel and Hattie Overton; sons, Leonard, Raymond “Curley”, and Ronnie; brothers, Lee and John Overton; sisters, Myrtle Phillips, Nellie Minga, and Minette Foster.

She is survived by:

Daughters………… Dianne Walden & husband Walter “Buddy”

Joyce Dickson & husband Ray

Kathy Reed and Mary Nelle all of Clinton

Sister…………. Jeanne Wise of Santa Fe, TX

Host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren

The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 pm, Friday, January 6, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Robert Langford officiating. Her burial will be 2:00 pm, Saturday at Carter Family Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

