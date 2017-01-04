Obituaries

James Gary West, Coalfield

James Gary West, age 55, a resident of Coalfield, passed away, Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. Mr. West was born March 28, 1961, in the New River Community of Anderson County. He was a lifelong resident of this area. James was a retired coal miner who was employed at Cross Mountain Coal, Ranger Coal, B & D Coal and Manailapan Coal in Kentucky. Before his retirement he was employed at Bethlehem Advance in Knoxville.

James is preceded in death by his father, Dayton West.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Brenda Sue West of Coalfield; by his mother, Barbara West of Oliver Springs; by brothers: David Foster of Coalfield and Danny West of Petros; by sisters: Gail Burkhart of Oliver Springs, Cathy Seiber and husband, Gary of Coalfield, Debbie Johnson and husband, Marty of Rockwood and by several nieces, nephews, extended family members and special friends including: Arnold Jones, Mike Seiber, Byron Justice and family.

The family will receive friends Thursday, January 5, 2017 between the hours of 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 P.M. in chapel with Pastor Tom McCool officiating. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the West family, and an online guestbook is available at www.sharpfh.com

