William (Billy) Miller, Rockwood

Mr. William (Billy) Miller, age 92, passed away peacefully at his home in Rockwood, 
Tennessee on Monday, January 2, 2017.  He is survived by his beloved and dedicated wife, 
Margulee Davis Miller.  They celebrated seventy years of marriage and committed 
companionship last April.  William was born on March 31, 1924 in Hazard, Kentucky. 
Billy is a U.S Army veteran of World War II and was awarded several honors including three 
Bronze Stars, Good Conduct Medal, and Purple Heart.  His service from 1941-1945 included 
the Guadalcanal Campaign, Northern Solomons Campaign, and the Philippine-Luzon 
Campaign where he was wounded on April 11, 1945. He is a Life Member of the Rockwood 
VFW Club. 
After military service, he married Margulee Davis and moved to Dayton, Ohio where he worked 
for the Inland Manufacturing Company and the Wehner Roofing Company.  He later retired to 
Rockwood, Tennessee where he enjoyed fishing and gardening with wonderful neighbors and 
friends. He was an avid sports fan of basketball, baseball, football, and especially golf since his 
early years working as a caddy. Billy was a devout Christian and he attended the First Baptist 
Church of Rockwood, Tennessee.  He always appreciated the fellowship of friends at the church 
Family Life Center.  Billy was a kind, loving, and generous husband, father, and grandfather 
(Papa) and will be dearly missed by all who knew him and love him so much.  
He was preceded in death by his Parents, John William Miller and Lillie Florence Barlow, 
Brothers Don Miller, Robert Miller, Joe T. Miller, Leon Miller, and sisters, Aileen Lykins
Virginia Waldman, and Norma Junker. 
He is survived by a son, Donald E. Miller (Tamsin), daughter, Dora Gayle Ewing (Jim) of 
Rockwood, TN, grandson Matthew Ewing (Erin), granddaughters, Cody Miller Villarreal of
Knoxville, TN, Jody Miller of Salt Lake City, UT, Mandy Ewing of Knoxville, TN, great 
granddaughter Catherine Ivy Ewing, and one sister, Mary Jo Miller, of Fredericksburg, VA. 
In honor of his request, there will be no funeral or memorial services. If desired, memorial 
donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Rockwood, Tennessee or to a charity or 
organization of choice.  
 
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. William (Billy) Miller

