Obituaries
William (Billy) Miller, Rockwood
Tennessee on Monday, January 2, 2017. He is survived by his beloved and dedicated wife,
Margulee Davis Miller. They celebrated seventy years of marriage and committed
companionship last April. William was born on March 31, 1924 in Hazard, Kentucky.
Billy is a U.S Army veteran of World War II and was awarded several honors including three
Bronze Stars, Good Conduct Medal, and Purple Heart. His service from 1941-1945 included
the Guadalcanal Campaign, Northern Solomons Campaign, and the Philippine-Luzon
Campaign where he was wounded on April 11, 1945. He is a Life Member of the Rockwood
VFW Club.
After military service, he married Margulee Davis and moved to Dayton, Ohio where he worked
for the Inland Manufacturing Company and the Wehner Roofing Company. He later retired to
Rockwood, Tennessee where he enjoyed fishing and gardening with wonderful neighbors and
friends. He was an avid sports fan of basketball, baseball, football, and especially golf since his
early years working as a caddy. Billy was a devout Christian and he attended the First Baptist
Church of Rockwood, Tennessee. He always appreciated the fellowship of friends at the church
Family Life Center. Billy was a kind, loving, and generous husband, father, and grandfather
(Papa) and will be dearly missed by all who knew him and love him so much.
He was preceded in death by his Parents, John William Miller and Lillie Florence Barlow,
Brothers Don Miller, Robert Miller, Joe T. Miller, Leon Miller, and sisters, Aileen Lykins,
Virginia Waldman, and Norma Junker.
He is survived by a son, Donald E. Miller (Tamsin), daughter, Dora Gayle Ewing (Jim) of
Rockwood, TN, grandson Matthew Ewing (Erin), granddaughters, Cody Miller Villarreal of
Knoxville, TN, Jody Miller of Salt Lake City, UT, Mandy Ewing of Knoxville, TN, great
granddaughter Catherine Ivy Ewing, and one sister, Mary Jo Miller, of Fredericksburg, VA.
In honor of his request, there will be no funeral or memorial services. If desired, memorial
donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Rockwood, Tennessee or to a charity or
organization of choice.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. William (Billy) Miller