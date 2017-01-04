Obituaries
Dorothy “Dot” Louise DeBord, Kingston
Dorothy “Dot” Louise DeBord, age 89, of Kingston passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at The Bridge of
Rockwood. She was born April 19, 1927 in Huntsville, Alabama. She was a charter member of Central Baptist Church
where she taught the Adult Sunday school class and remained very active in church activities as long as her health
permitted. She assisted with Training Union at both Central Baptist Church and First Baptist Church Kingston in earlier
years. She was a fifty year Beloved Sister of the Kingston Chapter #405, Order of The Eastern Star. Dot was a retired
dental assistant who had worked for Dr. Hugh Piper in Farragut, as well as for Dr. Williams in Harriman. She enjoyed
time spent as Senior leader in activities at the Kingston Community Center. Some of her most memorable times were
those spent traveling to various places with dear friends and especially trips to the beach. Preceded in death by her dear
husband, Roy L. DeBord; precious son, Bud DeBord; parents, William Clayton & Gladys Johnson Luttrell; brothers,
Landon, Clarence, David, Bill, and Thomas Luttrell; sister, Ann Saine; special friend, Letcher Mullins.
SURVIVORS
Daughters Diane Eves of Knoxville
Amanda Arp & husband, John of Clinton
5 grandchildren Greg Burnett & wife, Leeanne of Signal Mountain, GA
Brian Burnett & wife, Tracie of Ringgold, GA
Donna Brown & husband, Kenny of Knoxville
Lyndsey Acres & husband, Chad of Powell
Kristin Arp of Clinton
11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren
Brother Luttrell & wife, Shirley of Calhoun, GA
Sister Betty Bearden of Summerville, GA
Special Friend Dorothy Walsh of Kingston
The family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Central Baptist Church in
Kingston with funeral service following the visitation at 12:00 noon, with Rev. Jody McCloud officiating.
Interment will immediately follow the service at 1:00 p.m., at Kingston Memorial Gardens.
the arrangements.