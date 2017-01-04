Dorothy “Dot” Louise DeBord, Kingston

Dorothy “ Dot ” Louise DeBord , age 89 , of Kingston passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at The Bridge of

Rockwood. She was born April 19, 1927 in Huntsville, Alabama. She was a charter me mber of Central Baptist Church

where she taught the Adult Sunday school class and remained very active in church activities as long as her health

permitted. She assisted with Training Union at both Central Baptist Church and First Baptist Church Kingston in earlier

years. She was a fifty year Beloved Sister of the Kingston Chapter #405, Order of The Eastern Star . Dot was a retired

dental assistant who had worked for Dr. Hugh Piper in Farragut, as well as for Dr. Williams in Harriman . She enjoyed

time spent as S enior leader in activities at the Kingston Community Center . Some of her most memorable times were

those spent traveling to various places with dear friends and especially trips to the beach. Preceded in death by her dear

husband, Roy L. DeBord ; precious son, Bud DeBord ; parents, William Clayton & Gladys Johnson Luttrell; brothers,