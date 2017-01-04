BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Dorothy “Dot” Louise DeBord, Kingston

Obituaries

Dorothy “Dot” Louise DeBord, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Dorothy Dot Louise DeBord, age 89, of Kingston passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at The Bridge of 
Rockwood.  She was born April 19, 1927 in Huntsville, Alabama.  She was a charter member of Central Baptist Church 
where she taught the Adult Sunday school class and remained very active in church activities as long as her health 
permitted.  She assisted with Training Union at both Central Baptist Church and First Baptist Church Kingston in earlier 
years.  She was a fifty year Beloved Sister of the Kingston Chapter #405, Order of The Eastern Star.  Dot was a retired 
dental assistant who had worked for Dr. Hugh Piper in Farragut, as well as for Dr. Williams in Harriman.  She enjoyed 
time spent as Senior leader in activities at the Kingston Community Center.  Some of her most memorable times were 
those spent traveling to various places with dear friends and especially trips to the beach.  Preceded in death by her dear 
husband, Roy L. DeBord; precious son, Bud DeBord; parents, William Clayton & Gladys Johnson Luttrell; brothers, 
Landon, Clarence, DavidBill, and Thomas Luttrell; sister, Ann Saine; special friend, Letcher Mullins. 
 
SURVIVORS 
 
Daughters Diane Eves of Knoxville 
Amanda Arp & husband, John of Clinton 
 
5 grandchildren Greg Burnett & wife, Leeanne of Signal Mountain, GA 
Brian Burnett & wife, Tracie of Ringgold, GA 
Donna Brown & husband, Kenny of Knoxville 
Lyndsey Acres & husband, Chad of Powell 
Kristin Arp of Clinton 
 
11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren 
 
Brother Luttrell & wife, Shirley of Calhoun, GA 
 
Sister Betty Bearden of Summerville, GA 
 
Special Friend Dorothy Walsh of Kingston 
 
The family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Central Baptist Church in 
Kingston with funeral service following the visitation at 12:00 noon, with Rev. Jody McCloud officiating.  
Interment will immediately follow the service at 1:00 p.m., at Kingston Memorial Gardens. 
Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all 
the arrangements.

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: