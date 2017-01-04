Obituaries

Elmer Ray Rhyne, Knoxville

Elmer Ray Rhyne, age 84 of Knoxville passed away on December 28, 2016 at his residence. Elmer was preceded in death by his wife, Paula Rhyne; parents, Herman and Johnnie Rhyne; sister, Nancy Rhyne; brothers, Ralph, Danny and Glenn Rhyne; grandchild, Rachael Rhyne.

He is survived by:

Sons……………… Eric Rhyne of Erwin, TN

Edman Rhyne & wife Deborah of Knoxville

Grandchildren. Alexandra, Cassandra, Malachi, Nadia Rhyne

Sisters………. Dorothy Dempsey and Carolyn Legg

Brothers…….. Jack Rhyne and Jimmy Rhyne

Numerous nieces and nephews

The family will have a memorial service at a later date. The family requests memorials be made to: www.gofundme.com and then in the search box type, Memory of Elmer Ray Rhyne. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

