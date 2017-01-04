Obituaries
Raymond “Rambo” Lee Smith, Clinton
Raymond “Rambo” Lee Smith, age 69 of Clinton went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 30, 2016. Raymond was a member of Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Arvie Smith; sisters, Flossie McKamey and Bonnie Woods; brothers, Johnny and Carl Smith; loving companion, Alma Faye Whalen.
He is survived by:
Daughter…………. Rae Lyne Sharp & Michael Greene of Clinton
Sons……………. David Lee Smith & wife Linda of Andersonville
Jimmy Whalen & wife Karen of Rockwood
Scott Whalen & wife Karen of Oliver Springs
David Whalen & wife Lee of Oak Ridge
Grandchildren.. Stephanie, Sinjin, Tiffany, Brittany, Justin, Jessica, Kayla,
Shay, Brittney, David and Megan
Brothers…….. Claude Smith of Clinton
Charles Smith & wife Harriet of Clinton
Leonard Smith of Clinton
Mickey Smith & wife Nancy of Clinton
Brother-in-laws.. Donnie Raines & wife Jean
Ronnie Raines & wife Becky
Several nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Jake Moore officiating. His burial will be 1:00 pm, Wednesday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.
