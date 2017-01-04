BBBTV12

Raymond “Rambo” Lee Smith, Clinton

Raymond “Rambo” Lee Smith, age 69 of Clinton went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 30, 2016.  Raymond was a member of Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church.  Preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Arvie Smith; sisters, Flossie McKamey and Bonnie Woods; brothers, Johnny and Carl Smith; loving companion, Alma Faye Whalen.

He is survived by:

Daughter………….    Rae Lyne Sharp & Michael Greene of Clinton

Sons…………….          David Lee Smith & wife Linda of Andersonville

Jimmy Whalen & wife Karen of Rockwood

Scott Whalen & wife Karen of Oliver Springs

David Whalen & wife Lee of Oak Ridge

Grandchildren..      Stephanie, Sinjin, Tiffany, Brittany, Justin, Jessica, Kayla,

Shay, Brittney, David and Megan

Brothers……..           Claude Smith of Clinton

Charles Smith & wife Harriet of Clinton

Leonard Smith of Clinton

Mickey Smith & wife Nancy of Clinton

Brother-in-laws..    Donnie Raines & wife Jean

Ronnie Raines & wife Becky

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Jake Moore officiating.  His burial will be 1:00 pm, Wednesday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

