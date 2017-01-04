Obituaries

Megan Miranda Carter, Clinton

Megan Miranda Carter, age 29 of Clinton began her new life with Jesus on January 2, 2017 and was welcomed home by her grandfather, Joe Thompson. Megan was a special child of God who loved her family and friends. She was a member of Liberty Missionary Baptist Church and worked for Norris Dam State Park as an account clerk. Megan was a graduate of Christian Outreach Academy where she graduated with honors.

She is survived by:

Parents…………….. Rebecca & Bryan Loy of Clinton

Brother…………….. Brent Loy of Oak Ridge

Sister………………… Crystal Roseman & husband Andrew of Wasilla, Alaska

Niece…………………. Amelia Rae Roseman of Wasilla, Alaska

Nephew………………. Alexander Dallin Roseman of Wasilla, Alaska

Grandmother……… Margaret Thompson of LaFollette

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Ray Hill officiating. Megan’s graveside service will be 1:00 pm, Thursday at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

