Debra Gail Lane, Rockwood

January 2, 2017
Debra Gail Lane, age 58 of Rockwood, passed away Monday, January 2, 2017 at her home. She was preceded in 
death by her Parents Clarence and Gladys Brogdon.  
 
 
Survived by: 
 
HusbandGary Lane of Rockwood 
DaughterPatience Joy Neal of Grandview 
SonDustin Scott Lane of Rockwood 
Sister: Janice Boles of Spring City 
Grandchildren: Paige Neal and Morgan Lane 
 
 
In keeping with Debra’s wishes she will be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time. Kyker 
Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Lane Family.
 www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

