Debra Gail Lane, Rockwood
Debra Gail Lane, age 58 of Rockwood, passed away Monday, January 2, 2017 at her home. She was preceded in
death by her Parents Clarence and Gladys Brogdon.
Survived by:
Husband: Gary Lane of Rockwood
Daughter: Patience Joy Neal of Grandview
Son: Dustin Scott Lane of Rockwood
Sister: Janice Boles of Spring City
Grandchildren: Paige Neal and Morgan Lane
In keeping with Debra’s wishes she will be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time. Kyker
Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Lane Family.
