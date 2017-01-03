Jason Lee Stewart, Knoxville (formerly of Lancing)

M r. Jason Lee Stewart , age 37 of Knoxville, formerly of Lancing , went

peacefully to be with the Lord in his sleep Saturday Decem ber 31, 2016 at his

home. He was raised to the Sublime Degree of Master Mason in January of

2007and was a beloved member of Southgate Lodge #569 Free &Accepted

Masons in Harriman. Jason enjoyed hunting, fishing, his d ogs, and spending

time with his beloved fiancée Melanie, daughter Baylee, as well as his dearly

loved family and friends. Jason was previously employed at the Brushy

Mountain Correctional Complex and was a contractor for K-25 and Y-12 in Oak

Ridge. Jason was a 1997 graduate of Wartburg Central High School where he

played football for the Bulldogs earning All-District Honors. He will be