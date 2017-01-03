BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Jason Lee Stewart, Knoxville (formerly of Lancing)

Jason Lee Stewart, Knoxville (formerly of Lancing)

Mr. Jason Lee Stewart, age 37 of Knoxville, formerly of Lancing, went 
peacefully to be with the Lord in his sleep Saturday December 31, 2016 at his 
home. He was raised to the Sublime Degree of Master Mason in January of 
2007and was a beloved member of Southgate Lodge #569 Free &Accepted 
Masons in Harriman. Jason enjoyed hunting, fishing, his dogs, and spending 
time with his beloved fiancée Melanie, daughter Baylee, as well as his dearly 
loved family and friends. Jason was previously employed at the Brushy 
Mountain Correctional Complex and was a contractor for K-25 and Y-12 in Oak 
Ridge. Jason was a 1997 graduate of Wartburg Central High School where he 
played football for the Bulldogs earning All-District Honors. He will be 
remembered as a dear Father, Son, Brother and Friend. 
 
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Eason and Hazel Jones, and 
Jimmy Stewart. 
And a special great-aunt: Eva Robinson. 
 
He is survived by his fiancée: Melanie Lawson. 
And his beautiful daughter: Baylee Stewart both of Knoxville. 
His parents: Benny and Juanita Stewart. 
Two sisters and brothers-in-law: Tammy and Darren Barnett, Kim and Joey 
Greenlee all of Lancing. 
His brother: Brian Stewart of Harriman. 
Nieces and nephews: Ali Bolinger, Courtney Huntley, Kristin Barnett, Jessica 
Huffman, Serenity Stewart, Lukas and Isaak Stewart along with his fiancé’s 
mother: Judy Lawson and many special friends and loved ones.  
 
The family will receive friends Tuesday January 3, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 P
at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with 
Rev. Josh Baldwin officiating with a Masonic service to follow. 
 
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, in charge of arrangement.  
 
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com 

