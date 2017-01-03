Obituaries
Vera Jo Carroll, Harriman
Mrs. Vera Jo Carroll, age 75, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away
Monday, January 2, 2016 at her residence. She was born July 10, 1941 in Harriman,
Tennessee. Mrs. Carroll was a member of the Emory Gap Independent Church of God
in Harriman where she played the piano for many years. She was preceded in death by
her parents, Roy Franklin Waldo and Nora Presley Waldo; husband, James Lloyd
Carroll, Jr.; daughter, Sherry Lynn Carroll; and brothers, Billy Gene Waldo, Louis
Thomas Waldo, Roy Franklin Waldo, Jr., and Larry Lynn Waldo.
Survivors include:
Children:Cathy A. Woodell of Harriman, TN
James Lloyd Carroll III of Kingston, TN
Terry Carroll of Kingston, TN
Kelly Guldin & husband, Gbug of Harriman, TN
7 Grandsons and 5 Granddaughters
Several Great Grandchildren
Brothers and Sisters:Elizabeth Diana Siebers of Rockwood, TN
Ruby Ledbetter & husband, Jerry Noe of Kingston, TN
Mary Louise Stinnett & husband, Paul of Midtown, TN
Edgar Ray Waldo of Cleveland, TN
A host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 6, 2017 from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m.
at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Friday, January 6, 2017 at 1:00
p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Eugene Chaney and Pastor
George Miles, Jr. officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Roane
Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Memorial contributions may be made C/O Evans
Mortuary for funeral expenses. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.
Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mrs. Vera Jo Carroll.