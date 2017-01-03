BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Vera Jo Carroll, Harriman

Obituaries

Vera Jo Carroll, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Mrs. Vera Jo Carroll, age 75, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away 
Monday, January 2, 2016 at her residence. She was born July 10, 1941 in Harriman, 
Tennessee. Mrs. Carroll was a member of the Emory Gap Independent Church of God 
in Harriman where she played the piano for many years. She was preceded in death by 
her parents, Roy Franklin Waldo and Nora Presley Waldo; husband, James Lloyd 
Carroll, Jr.; daughter, Sherry Lynn Carroll; and brothers, Billy Gene Waldo, Louis 
Thomas Waldo, Roy Franklin Waldo, Jr., and Larry Lynn Waldo. 
 
Survivors include: 
 
Children:Cathy A. Woodell of Harriman, TN 
James Lloyd Carroll III of Kingston, TN 
Terry Carroll of Kingston, TN 
Kelly Guldin & husband, Gbug of Harriman, TN 
 
7 Grandsons and 5 Granddaughters 
 
Several Great Grandchildren 
 
Brothers and Sisters:Elizabeth Diana Siebers of Rockwood, TN 
Ruby Ledbetter & husband, Jerry Noe of Kingston, TN 
Mary Louise Stinnett & husband, Paul of Midtown, TN 
Edgar Ray Waldo of Cleveland, TN 
 
A host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. 
 
The family will receive friends Friday, January 6, 2017 from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. 
at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Friday, January 6, 2017 at 1:00 
p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Eugene Chaney and Pastor 
George Miles, Jr. officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Roane 
Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Memorial contributions may be made C/O Evans 
Mortuary for funeral expenses. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.
Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mrs. Vera Jo Carroll.

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: