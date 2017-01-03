Billy Stinnett, Sr., Rockwood

Mr. Billy Stinnett, Sr., age 77 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, January 2, 2017 at Roane

Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Mr. Stinnett was born September 26, 1939 to Charles Wesley Stinnett

and Georgia Cordell Williams, Stinnett, Jiles. He was Veteran of The U. S. Navy. He was a Retired Security

Officer. He was a prolific writer and Lover of Art, but the things he was most passionate about were his Family,

his Faith, and his Music. He played the Harmonica, Guitar, and Banjo. His Life was a testament to Hard Work,

the Creative Process, the Power of Love, the Depth of Faith and the Magic of Transformation. Mr. Stinnett was