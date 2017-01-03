Obituaries
Billy Stinnett, Sr., Rockwood
Mr. Billy Stinnett, Sr., age 77 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, January 2, 2017 at Roane
Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Mr. Stinnett was born September 26, 1939 to Charles Wesley Stinnett
and Georgia Cordell Williams, Stinnett, Jiles. He was Veteran of The U. S. Navy. He was a Retired Security
Officer. He was a prolific writer and Lover of Art, but the things he was most passionate about were his Family,
his Faith, and his Music. He played the Harmonica, Guitar, and Banjo. His Life was a testament to Hard Work,
the Creative Process, the Power of Love, the Depth of Faith and the Magic of Transformation. Mr. Stinnett was
preceded in death by Parents: Charles and Georgia Stinnett.
He is survived by:
Wife of 55 years: Mary E. Stinnett of Rockwood, Tennessee
Children: Billy Eugene Stinnett, Jr. (Suzanne McDonald Stinnett) of Rockwood, Tennessee
David Christopher Stinnett (Cecilia Magee Stinnett) of Knoxville, Tennessee
Angela Marie Stinnett (Fiancé, Bo Baudin) of Rockwood, Tennessee
5 Grandchildren: Nicole Marie Stinnett, Juniper Emma Stinnett, Madeline Grace Stinnett, Tylor Alexander
Stinnett, Trenton Jack Stinnett
3 Great- Grandchildren: Emily Clare Ramsey, Alivia Suzanne Ramsey, Sara Elizabeth Ramsey
Brother: Walter Charles Stinnett (Dorothy Laudermilk Stinnett) of Birmingham, Michigan
Sisters: Charlene Stinnett Reece of Chicago, Illinois
Charlotte Stinnett Jones of Greenfield, Tennessee
Margaret Elaine Jiles of Rockwood, Tennessee
Niece: Marie Stinnett
Many Friends in the Rockwood Community
Arrangements are as Follows: Private Family Memorial Services will be held at a Later Date.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Billy Stinnett, Sr.