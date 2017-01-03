BBBTV12

Billy Stinnett, Sr., Rockwood

Mr. Billy Stinnett, Sr., age 77 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, January 2, 2017 at Roane 
Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee.  Mr. Stinnett was born September 26, 1939 to Charles Wesley Stinnett 
and Georgia Cordell Williams, Stinnett, Jiles.  He was Veteran of The U. S. Navy.  He was a Retired Security 
Officer.  He was a prolific writer and Lover of Art, but the things he was most passionate about were his Family, 
his Faith, and his Music. He played the Harmonica, Guitar, and Banjo.  His Life was a testament to Hard Work, 
the Creative Process, the Power of Love, the Depth of Faith and the Magic of Transformation.  Mr. Stinnett was 
preceded in death by Parents: Charles and Georgia Stinnett. 
He is survived by: 
Wife of 55 years: Mary E. Stinnett of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Children: Billy Eugene Stinnett, Jr. (Suzanne McDonald Stinnett) of Rockwood, Tennessee 
David Christopher Stinnett (Cecilia Magee Stinnett) of Knoxville, Tennessee 
Angela Marie Stinnett (Fiancé, Bo Baudin) of Rockwood, Tennessee  
5 Grandchildren: Nicole Marie Stinnett, Juniper Emma Stinnett, Madeline Grace Stinnett, Tylor Alexander 
Stinnett, Trenton Jack Stinnett 
3 Great- Grandchildren: Emily Clare Ramsey, Alivia Suzanne Ramsey, Sara Elizabeth Ramsey 
Brother: Walter Charles Stinnett (Dorothy Laudermilk Stinnett) of Birmingham, Michigan 
Sisters: Charlene Stinnett Reece of Chicago, Illinois 
Charlotte Stinnett Jones of Greenfield, Tennessee 
Margaret Elaine Jiles of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Niece: Marie Stinnett  
Many Friends in the Rockwood Community 
Arrangements are as Follows: Private Family Memorial Services will be held at a Later Date.   
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Billy Stinnett, Sr.

