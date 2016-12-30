Obituaries

Brenda Ellen Elkins, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Brenda Ellen Elkins, age 65, of Clinton passed away on Friday, December 30, 2016 at her residence. Brenda was born October 19, 1951 in Paducah, Kentucky to the late Joe and Anna Boldry. She retired from SAIC as an administrative assistant. The love of her life was spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her brothers, Bill, Joel, and Bobby Boldry.

She is survived by:

Loving husband…………. Johnny Elkins

Daughters………………….. Tina Price & husband Bryan

Angie Youngblood & husband Wayde

Misty Webb & fiancé Gale

9 loving grandchildren

Sisters…………………. Joanne Howard & husband Joed

Rosie Adams

Lavanda Elrod & husband Donald

Frances Graves & husband Jackie

Brother………………… Lee Wayne Boldry & wife Linda

Sister-in-laws……….. Karen Wiley & husband Chris

Vickie Wilkerson & husband Roger

The family will have a Celebration of Life service for Brenda in the spring of 2017. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

