Brenda Ellen Elkins, Clinton
Brenda Ellen Elkins, age 65, of Clinton passed away on Friday, December 30, 2016 at her residence. Brenda was born October 19, 1951 in Paducah, Kentucky to the late Joe and Anna Boldry. She retired from SAIC as an administrative assistant. The love of her life was spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her brothers, Bill, Joel, and Bobby Boldry.
She is survived by:
Loving husband…………. Johnny Elkins
Daughters………………….. Tina Price & husband Bryan
Angie Youngblood & husband Wayde
Misty Webb & fiancé Gale
9 loving grandchildren
Sisters…………………. Joanne Howard & husband Joed
Rosie Adams
Lavanda Elrod & husband Donald
Frances Graves & husband Jackie
Brother………………… Lee Wayne Boldry & wife Linda
Sister-in-laws……….. Karen Wiley & husband Chris
Vickie Wilkerson & husband Roger
The family will have a Celebration of Life service for Brenda in the spring of 2017. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.
