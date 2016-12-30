Obituaries

Harold Dean Swords Sr, Rockwood

Mr. Harold Dean Swords Sr, age 80 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at his home with his family by his side. He was a member of the North Rockwood Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents; Aaron Jackson & Phyllis Swords, Mildred Bessie Estep McCoy & Harold McCoy, Daughter; Christine Swords, Sisters; Ruth Miller, Christine Smith, Patsy Swords, & brother; Robert Estep.

He is survived by:

Wife of 61 years Shirley Swords of Rockwood, TN

Daughters: Valerie Clark (Chuck) of Rockwood, TN

Connie Lynn Eisenmann (William) of Riga, Michigan

Melody Dewalt (Jim), of Rockwood, TN

Son: Harold Swords Jr. (Judy) of Rockwood, TN

Brothers: Karl Swords of Montrose, Michigan

David Swords of Springfield, Ohio

15 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, and many nieces, nephews, and other extended members of the family.

The family will receive friends at Evans Mortuary on Friday, December 30th from 6:00-8:00 pm in the chapel. The funeral service will be held at North Rockwood Baptist Church on Saturday, December 31st at 1:00 pm at the with Bro. Ben Whittenbarger officiating. Internment and graveside service will follow in the Tennessee Chapel Cemetery in Paint Rock, Tennessee.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Harold Dean Swords Sr.

