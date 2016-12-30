Obituaries
April Wood Allmond, Kingston
April Wood Allmond, 62 of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, December28 2016, at Parkwest Medical
Center Knoxville, with her family by her side.
Mrs. Allmond was retired from Tennessee Department Health and Human Services with 18 years of
service as an Eligibility Counselor. She enjoyed spending time traveling in Europe and is extremely proud
of her 30 year service as a military spouse. April was an avid antique collector of various period furniture,
glass ware and samplers. April enjoyed English history and was especially proud of her renovation and
historical recognition of her beloved Parker House in Kingston. She was a devoted and loving wife,
mother and grandmother.
April is survived by her husband of 42 years, Colonel (Retired US Army) Terry Allmond of Kingston;
daughter Corrie McPherson and husband Jimmy of Knoxville; son Jared Allmond and wife Jennie of
Knoxville and her three beloved grandchildren Gunnar McPherson, Rosslyn McPherson and Ava Allmond;
and her mother Georgia Wood of Newport News Virginia.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 6:30pm Tuesday January 3, 2017 at the Kyker Funeral
Home in Kingston. In lieu of flowers the family request a memorial donation be made to the Lupus
Foundation of America http://www.lupus.org/ A Celebration of Life Memorial Service to follow at
6:30pm in the Kyker Chapel.
