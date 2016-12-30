Obituaries
Ella Faith Barnes, Rockwood
Miss Ella Faith Barnes, age 10, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee went Home to be
with the Lord on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at her home. She was born April 22,
2006 in Knoxville, Tennessee and was a lifelong resident of Rockwood. She was
dedicated to God as a child at the Clymersville Baptist Church in Rockwood. Ella is a
Beloved Daughter and Sister, and a Special Light to all. She was preceded in death by
her grandfather, Richard Verle Barnes; and great grandparents, Shirley I. Cook, Betty
Barnes, and June Davis.
Survivors include:
Mother:Melissa Flood & husband, Thomas of Rockwood, TN
Father:Clint Barnes of Rockwood, TN
Sister: Olivia Barnes of Rockwood, TN
Brother: Carter Barnes of Rockwood, TN
Sisters: Kozie Flood of Rockwood, TN
Scotland Flood of Rockwood, TN
Grandparents: Archie Cook of Rockwood, TN
Arlene Cook of Rockwood, TN
Shirley & Larry Davis of Rockwood, TN
Great Grandparents: Robbie Christian of Rockwood, TN
Malcolm Barnes of Ringgold, GA
Uncles and Aunts: Matt & Amber Cook of Rockwood, TN
Adam & Stephanie Barnes of Harriman, TN
And several Cousins, Great Aunts and Great Uncles, Other Relatives and Friends.
The family will receive friends Sunday, January 1, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at
the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 3:00
p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Charles Kelley officiating. Committal
services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood with Pastor
Adam Barnes officiating. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.
Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Miss Ella Faith Barnes.