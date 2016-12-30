Ella Faith Barnes, Rockwood

Miss Ella Faith Barnes , age 10, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee went Home to be

with the Lord on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at her home. She was born April 22,

2006 in Knoxville, Tennessee and was a lifelong resident of Rockwood. She was

dedicated to God as a child at the Clymersville Baptist Church in Rockwood. Ella is a

Beloved Daughter and Sister, and a Special Light to all. She was preceded in death by

her grandfather, Richard Verle Barnes; and great grandparents, Shirley I. Cook, Betty