Shannon Marie Seiber, age 32, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2016 at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell. Shannon was born on July 17, 1984 to Frank Seiber and Sandra Kennedy Seiber in LaFollette, Tennessee. Shannon was a member of Cumberland Mountain (Swag) Baptist Church. She liked writing poems and enjoyed taking care of her dogs and cats. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert and Geneva Kennedy and Austion and Ruthie Seiber, and uncles Donnie Kennedy and Billy Seiber. Survivors include: Mother Sandra Kennedy Seiber Lake City Father Frank Seiber Fratersville Several aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family members and friends. Visitation: Thursday, December 29, 2016 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City. Funeral Service: Thursday, December 29, 2016, 8:00 PM in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charlie Mac Marlow and Rev. Jimmy Lindsay officiating. Interment: Family and friends will meet at Mountain View Cemetery in Lake City for an 11:00 AM graveside service on Friday, December 30, 2016. You can also visit Shannon’s Guestbook at: www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.