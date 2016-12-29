Obituaries
Nanita Rose Griffin Stout, Rockwood
Mrs. Nanita Rose Griffin Stout, age 63, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed
away Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at the Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge,
Tennessee. She was born September 4, 1953 in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mrs. Stout was
of the Baptist Faith and was a Loving Wife and Mother. She was preceded in death by
her parents, Mendel Griffin and Helen Juanita Clark Griffin; daughter, Jennifer Marie
Stout; son, Donald Wayne Stout; sisters, Linda Hunter, Priscilla Stout, and Lisa Brown;
and brother, John Ed Griffin.
Survivors include:
Husband of 45 ½ years:Donald Stout of Rockwood, TN
Grandchildren:Anna Mae Stout, Brittany Lynn Vaughn, Jessica Marie
Stout, and Juanita Rose Stout
1 Great Granddaughter
Sisters:Brenda Hunter of Midtown, TN
Frances Carter of Rockwood, TN
Claudia Ashbrook of Rockwood, TN
Brother:Charles Wayne Griffin of Oakdale, TN
And several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Family and friends will meet Friday, December 30, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. in the Odd Fellows
Cemetery in Rockwood for Graveside services and interment with Larry Stout and
Casey Stout officiating. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans
Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mrs. Nanita Rose Griffin Stout.