Leonard Nelson, Oliver Springs

Leonard Nelson, age 82, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN.

He was born August 29, 1934 in Windrock, TN. He lived his life in Oliver Springs, where he worked as a carpenter. Being an avid hunter and fisherman, he was a member of the Sportsman Club. He also was a founding member of the Norwood Boys Club. Mr. Nelson was a member of Community Baptist Church in Oliver Springs.

Mr. Nelson is preceded in death by his parents; Lee and Verdi Dunlap Nelson; his wife, Margaret D. Nelson; grandson, Raymond Nelson; sisters, Lucille, Elizabeth, Viola, Shelby, Linda, and Betty; brothers, Lonas and RV.

He is survived by his son; David Nelson; his daughter and son-in-law, Terri N. Hensley and Randy; grandchildren, Michael Nelson, Chelsey Nelson and fiancé Carlos Avila; great grandchild, Layla Avila; sisters, Ethel Ward and Bessie Gilmore; sisters-in-law, Thelma Grissom and husband John, Della Collier, Dianna Dishman, Sherry Samples and husband Gary, Kathy Wise and husband Bobby, and Beverly Dishman; brothers-in-law, Buddy Dishman and Wayne Dishman.

Mr. Nelson is also survived by his best friend and loving caregiver Bobby Burnette.

The family will receive friends Sunday, January 1, 2017 between the hours of 5:00-7:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home, with the funeral to follow in the chapel at 7:00pm with Rev. Robert Combs officiating. Burial and graveside will be held Monday, January 2, 2017 at 2:00pm at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Nelson family, and an online guestbook is available at www.sharpfh.com.

