James Earl Biddix, Kingston

James Earl Biddix , age 75, of Kingston passed away suddenly Monday, December 26, 2016 at Roane Medical Center.

He was born August 3, 1941 in Candler, North Carolina and moved to Roane County in 1974. He was a United States

Army veteran who served his country proudly during the Vietnam War. James retired after 45 years from Winn-Dixie as

a meat marker manager and enjoyed working on his farm after retiring. He loved anything to do with the farm life such as

cutting hay, working with his Black Angus cattle and riding his John Deere tractor. He was a member of the Tennessee

Agricultural Cattleman ’ s Association. One of his favorite pastimes was going to Bradbury Community Center on

Tuesday nights for bluegrass entertainment. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank Young Biddix and Dovie Geneva