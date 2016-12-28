BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / James Earl Biddix, Kingston

Obituaries

James Earl Biddix, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
James Earl Biddixage 75, of Kingston passed away suddenly Monday, December 26, 2016 at Roane Medical Center.  
He was born August 3, 1941 in Candler, North Carolina and moved to Roane County in 1974.  He was a United States 
Army veteran who served his country proudly during the Vietnam War.   James retired after 45 years from Winn-Dixie as 
a meat marker manager and enjoyed working on his farm after retiring.  He loved anything to do with the farm life such as 
cutting hay, working with his Black Angus cattle and riding his John Deere tractor. He was a member of the Tennessee 
Agricultural Cattlemans Association.  One of his favorite pastimes was going to Bradbury Community Center on 
Tuesday nights for bluegrass entertainment.  Preceded in death by his parents, Frank Young Biddix and Dovie Geneva 
Lewis Biddix; sister, Wilma Jean Thomasson.   
 
SURVIVORS 
 
Loving wife of 53 yearsJean Biddix of Kingston 
 
DaughterStephanie Biddix of Kingston 
 
Grandsons (The loves of his life)Kayden & Kasey Phillips 
 
Brother & Sister-in-lawCarroll & Margaret Biddix of Fletcher, NC 
 
Brother-in-law Larry Thomasson of Gastonia, NC 
 
Special FriendsJim & Barbara Jackson 
Cheryl Palmer 
John Wright 
 
A host of extended family and friends 
 
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service 
following at 7:00 p.m., in the chapel with Rev. Randy Biddix officiating.   Graveside service will be held 1:00 pm, Friday, 
December 30, 2016 at Poplar Springs Cemetery with full military honors being conducted by the Roane County Honor 
Guard.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in 
charge of arrangements.

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: