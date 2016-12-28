Obituaries
James Earl Biddix, Kingston
James Earl Biddix, age 75, of Kingston passed away suddenly Monday, December 26, 2016 at Roane Medical Center.
He was born August 3, 1941 in Candler, North Carolina and moved to Roane County in 1974. He was a United States
Army veteran who served his country proudly during the Vietnam War. James retired after 45 years from Winn-Dixie as
a meat marker manager and enjoyed working on his farm after retiring. He loved anything to do with the farm life such as
cutting hay, working with his Black Angus cattle and riding his John Deere tractor. He was a member of the Tennessee
Agricultural Cattleman’s Association. One of his favorite pastimes was going to Bradbury Community Center on
Tuesday nights for bluegrass entertainment. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank Young Biddix and Dovie Geneva
Lewis Biddix; sister, Wilma Jean Thomasson.
SURVIVORS
Loving wife of 53 yearsJean Biddix of Kingston
DaughterStephanie Biddix of Kingston
Grandsons (The loves of his life)Kayden & Kasey Phillips
Brother & Sister-in-lawCarroll & Margaret Biddix of Fletcher, NC
Brother-in-law Larry Thomasson of Gastonia, NC
Special FriendsJim & Barbara Jackson
Cheryl Palmer
John Wright
A host of extended family and friends
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service
following at 7:00 p.m., in the chapel with Rev. Randy Biddix officiating. Graveside service will be held 1:00 pm, Friday,
December 30, 2016 at Poplar Springs Cemetery with full military honors being conducted by the Roane County Honor
Guard. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in
charge of arrangements.