Lou Ellen Proffitt, Rockwood

Mrs. Lou Ellen Proffitt , age 93, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away

Monday, December 26, 2016 at her residence, the same house where she was born

and spent most of her 93 years. She was born September 27, 1923 to Abraham Lincoln

Richardson and Lou Etta Hickman Richardson. Mrs. Proffitt was a member of the

Clymersville Baptist Church in Rockwood and was a retired Nurse’s Aid from the former

Chamberlain Memorial Hospital in Rockwood. She was a Loving and Caring Mother. In

addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harmon Monroe

Proffitt; daughter, Alice Proffitt; and, brothers and sisters, Lola Ragland, Jesse

Richardson, Millard Richardson, Sam Richardson, Annie Mae Price, and Tom