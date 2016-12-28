BBBTV12

Lou Ellen Proffitt, Rockwood

Posted on
Mrs. Lou Ellen Proffitt, age 93, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away 
Monday, December 26, 2016 at her residence, the same house where she was born 
and spent most of her 93 years. She was born September 27, 1923 to Abraham Lincoln 
Richardson and Lou Etta Hickman Richardson. Mrs. Proffitt was a member of the 
Clymersville Baptist Church in Rockwood and was a retired Nurse’s Aid from the former 
Chamberlain Memorial Hospital in Rockwood. She was a Loving and Caring Mother. In 
addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harmon Monroe 
Proffitt; daughter, Alice Proffitt; and, brothers and sisters,  Lola Ragland, Jesse 
Richardson, Millard Richardson, Sam Richardson, Annie Mae Price, and Tom 
Richardson. 
 
Survivors include: 
 
Children:Jean Proffitt Weaver & husband, Wayne of Kingston, TN 
Bill Proffitt of Rockwood, TN 
Danny Proffitt of Rockwood, TN 
 
Grandchildren 
3 Great Grandchildren 
1 Great-Great Grandchild 
 
And several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. 
 
Cremation arrangements have been made and no services are being scheduled at this 
time. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of 
Rockwood is serving the family of Mrs. Lou Ellen Proffitt.

