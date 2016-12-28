Obituaries
William E. “Bill” Stowe, Spring City
Mr. William E. “Bill” Stowe, age 75, a resident of Spring City, Tennessee, formerly of
Port Charlotte, Florida passed away Sunday, December 25, 2016 at his residence. He
was born March 19, 1941 in Vermontville, Michigan. He was of the Christian Faith. Mr.
Stowe was an Owner/Operator Truck Driver, delivering freight and the U.S. Mail. He
was also a builder, building many houses, including the family home in Arkansas and
remodeled their current home in Spring City. He was a former business owner and
partner in various trade business adventures. Bill enjoyed woodworking, loved fishing,
and never met a stranger. He was preceded in death by his father, Wesley E. Stowe;
mother, Edith M. Maurer; son, Michael Stowe; and brother, Roger Stowe.
Survivors include:
Wife of 41 years:Mary H. Stowe of Spring City, TN
Children:William E. Stowe, Jr. & wife, Vicki of Pansey, AL
Steven R. Stowe & wife, Susan of Jackson, TN
Jackie L. Curl of Little Rock, AR
Kara S. Sharek of Greenback, TN
Grandchildren:Jessica, Andrew, Ashleigh, Katie, David “D.J.”, Alexa, and
Alex
4 Great Grandchildren
Sister:Catherine Pejza of Decatur, MI
Brother:Wesley Stowe of Cherokee Village, AR
Special Niece:Sharon Boley of Union City, MI
And several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends Saturday, December 31, 2016 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00
p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Memorial services will follow on Saturday, December 31,
2016 at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Chaplain Bob Schafer
officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee or because
of Bill’s love for animals, to the Rhea County Animal Shelter; 9118 Back Valley Road,
Evensville, TN 37332. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans
Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Mr. William E. “Bill” Stowe.