William E. “Bill” Stowe, Spring City

Mr. William E. “Bill” Stowe , age 75, a resident of Spring City, Tennessee, formerly of

Port Charlotte, Florida passed away Sunday, December 25, 2016 at his residence. He

was born March 19, 1941 in Vermontville, Michigan. He was of the Christian Faith. Mr.

Stowe was an Owner/Operator Truck Driver, delivering freight and the U.S. Mail. He

was also a builder, building many houses, including the family home in Arkansas and

remodeled their current home in Spring City. He was a former business owner and

partner in various trade business adventures. Bill enjoyed woodworking, loved fishing,

and never met a stranger. He was preceded in death by his father, Wesley E. Stowe;