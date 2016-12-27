Obituaries
Nancy York Capps, Harriman
Mrs. Nancy York Capps, age 64 of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord Monday
December 26, 2016. She was a member of the Free Pentecostal Church in Harriman.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Arthur, Sr. and Bethel York.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years: Otis Capps.
Two sons and daughters-in-law: Jason and Bree Capps, and Tommy and Kelly Capps.
Two step-sons: Michael and David Capps.
One brother and sister-in-law: Jr. and Gail York.
Two sisters: Donna Smith and Rhonda Kay Phillips.
Seven grandchildren: Emily, Jason, II, Karsun and Lilly Capps, Tara Smith, Nicole Clark
and Lisa Mayton.
Five great grandchildren: Levi and Sophia Capps, Colton Kennedy, Abby Smith and
Maci Willis and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Tuesday and Wednesday December 27 and 28, 2016 at
the family home. Funeral service will be Thursday December 29, 2016 at 1:00 PM at the
Free Pentecostal Church with Rev. Doug Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in
Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Capps family.