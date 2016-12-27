BBBTV12

Barbara Coffey Newman, Harriman

Mrs. Barbara Coffey Newmanage 72 of Harriman, got her angel wings 
Sunday December 25, 2016. 
 
She was preceded in death by her parents: William Coffey and Helen F. 
Coffey. 
Eight sisters and five brothers. 
 
She is survived btwo daughters and one son-in-law: Donna and Gabe 
Pressley of Oakdale, and Carmen “Mikki” Gunter of Harriman. 
One son: David “Bo” Gunter also of Harriman. 
Seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, five special nieces and 
nephews, along with several other nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones. 
 
The family will receive friends Thursday December 29, 2016 from 6:00 to 
8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 
8:00 PM with Bro. Adam Barnes officiating. 
 
  
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com 
 
Davis Funeral Home, Harrimanhonored to be serving the Newman family. 

