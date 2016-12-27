Obituaries
Barbara Coffey Newman, Harriman
Mrs. Barbara Coffey Newman, age 72 of Harriman, got her angel wings
Sunday December 25, 2016.
She was preceded in death by her parents: William Coffey and Helen F.
Coffey.
Eight sisters and five brothers.
She is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law: Donna and Gabe
Pressley of Oakdale, and Carmen “Mikki” Gunter of Harriman.
One son: David “Bo” Gunter also of Harriman.
Seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, five special nieces and
nephews, along with several other nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends Thursday December 29, 2016 from 6:00 to
8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral services will follow at
8:00 PM with Bro. Adam Barnes officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Newman family.