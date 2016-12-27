BBBTV12

Rodney S. Williams, Harriman

Mr. Rodney S. Williamsage 51, of Harriman passed away Sunday December 25, 
2016 at Roane Medical Center. He was a loving father, brother, grandfather, uncle, 
and friend to everyone he knew. He attended Emory Heights Baptist Church.  
 
Mr. Williams is preceded in death by his parents 
One son: Rodney Williams Jr. 
And his wife: Bobbie Williams. 
 
He is survived by one son: Jordan Williams (Allison) of Johnson City 
Two daughters: Casady Williams of Rockwood and Summer Williams of Oliver 
Springs 
Two grandchildren: Jaxon Roberts and Tylee Roberts 
Two brothers: Darrell and Jerry Williams of Harriman 
One sister: Miranda Kennedy also of Harriman 
A special friend: Pam Cantrell  
And a host of several nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones. 
 
The family will receive friends Wednesday December 28, 2016 from 6 p.m. until 8 
p.m. at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral service will follow at 8:00 p.m
private graveside service will be held at a later date.  
 
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman is honored to serve the Williams family.

