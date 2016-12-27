Obituaries
Rodney S. Williams, Harriman
Mr. Rodney S. Williams, age 51, of Harriman passed away Sunday December 25,
2016 at Roane Medical Center. He was a loving father, brother, grandfather, uncle,
and friend to everyone he knew. He attended Emory Heights Baptist Church.
Mr. Williams is preceded in death by his parents
One son: Rodney Williams Jr.
And his wife: Bobbie Williams.
He is survived by one son: Jordan Williams (Allison) of Johnson City
Two daughters: Casady Williams of Rockwood and Summer Williams of Oliver
Springs
Two grandchildren: Jaxon Roberts and Tylee Roberts
Two brothers: Darrell and Jerry Williams of Harriman
One sister: Miranda Kennedy also of Harriman
A special friend: Pam Cantrell
And a host of several nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends Wednesday December 28, 2016 from 6 p.m. until 8
p.m. at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral service will follow at 8:00 p.m. A
private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman is honored to serve the Williams family.